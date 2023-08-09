Jackson votes on mayoral candidates in August primary election

JACKSON, Mich. — Its that time of year, election season.

"The only thing on the ballot in the city of Jackson is a primary for mayor," said Public Information Officer & City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick. "So we have three candidates that voters will consider and then the top two candidates with the most votes will advance to November."

Those three candidates running for mayor are incumbent Daniel Mahoney, Laura Shlecte and John Wilson.

"This is a really important decision because this is going to be picking the people who have an impact on your daily life and your neighborhood and your entire community, so it's really important that people come out and have their voice heard," said Dimick.

And at Ward 1, voters were doing just that.

"It's important because it's a right. Everybody should take advantage of their right to come out and vote for whom they want to do the things in the city that would be done," said a voter.

"Well, I think its my responsibility to participate with the city government, so I came here to vote for who would be the best one, but let the best one win. And I will support anybody because I love Jackson, and I think its very important for us to support the people we elect to run the business of the city," said another voter.

The unofficial election results as of Wednesday show that incumbent Mayor Daniel Mahoney received the most votes with 1,365 and John Wilson received the second most votes with 771. They will move on to the November election.

And while some residents support whoever is elected, others want to make sure specific issues are covered.

"I would like to see more street lights on the streets you know. on this side of town we don't have proper street lights and stuff like that," said a Jackson resident.

