Jackson summer events offer budget-friendly fun including the county fair, vineyard race, and nature festival

The Jackson County Fair is still going strong with special events planned for Friday and Saturday.

Friday includes a celebration of local industrial workers, plus truck and tractor pulls starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday will be Kids Day at the fair where children 12 and under get in free. The day will feature character visits, free magic shows, and a TNT Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

For neighbors looking to get active this weekend, Sandhill Crane Vineyards will host the 2025 Running Between the Vines at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. You can race through the beautiful landscape and finish with music, cheese, and chocolate paired with wine.

Also on Saturday is the 17th annual Birds, Blooms, and Butterflies Festival at the Dahlem Center, going from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can explore nature with live animals, presentations, booths, crafts, and more.

