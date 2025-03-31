Summit Township man hospitalized in stabbing, suspect in custody

JACKSON, Mich — One man is in jail and another taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday night, that’s according to the Jackson County Sheriff.

Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of Francis Street in Summit Township.

Jackson Sheriff Deputies say they found a 54-year-old Summit Township man with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen who was given immediate medical help and transported to a local hospital.

According to police, witnesses reported a 74-year-old Jackson man running away from the scene.

Authorities say the investigation determined there was a fight over money, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a pocket knife.

Police say the victim tried to stop the fight, and the suspect allegedly stabbed him several times before running away.

A K-9 was used to track him to the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. where he was arrested.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail while charges are pursued with the Jackson County Prosecutor.

