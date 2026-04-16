Jackson shootout leaves a man shot in the neck inside his own home.

Three men are in custody after a shootout between two groups left a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck in Jackson, that's according to Jackson police.

Jackson Police Department officers tell us they responded to the 100 block of Wall Street at 2:40 p.m. on April 14. Investigators learned two groups of people were shooting at each other from nearly a block away. One group fled on foot, while the other drove away in a gray sedan.

Officers say they found a 37-year-old Jackson man inside his home with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Jackson Henry Ford, where he was treated and released.

Investigators say using information from 911 callers, officers located two suspects inside a home on the 100 block of Wall Street and arrested them without incident. Police seized several weapons from the residence.

A 22-year-old man faces charges of assault with intent to murder, personal protection order violation, and felon in possession of a firearm. A 21-year-old man was jailed for a conditional bond violation. Both are held at the Jackson County Jail.

On April 15, detectives say they found several suspects involved in the shooting near the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. A 24-year-old Jackson man attempted to hide from police but was arrested after officers say they recovered a handgun from him. He is held at the Jackson County Jail on several felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon.

Police Chief Christopher A. Simpson noted the investigation is preliminary and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Galbreath at 517-768-8769 or mgalbreath@cityofjackson.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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