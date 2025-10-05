Jackson joins state program to boost economy and retain younger residents

Jackson has been selected to join Michigan's Community Growth Academy, offering new hope for economic growth and opportunities that could keep future generations in the city.

Sam Calagon, a mother of two, is already thinking about what Jackson will look like when her children reach their late twenties.

"Having kids that are gonna be 27 and 29, maybe they went away to college and dad and I are still here," Calagon said.

She hopes Jackson will remain a viable option for her children's future.

"I hope they have the opportunity to do so and that it's still a city you want to come back to and feel safe in," Calagon said.



That future looks more promising after Jackson's Chamber of Commerce was selected to be a member of the state's Community Growth Academy.

Ryan Tarrant, Jackson Chamber President and CEO, explained that the program specifically targets vulnerable communities.

"They preselected some communities in Michigan that either have lost or are at risk of losing either jobs in the energy or manufacturing sectors," Tarrant said.

Since arriving in Jackson over two years ago, Tarrant has focused on driving growth in the community.

"We're going to work with those others in that inaugural cohort of ten communities across the state to be able to share best practices, to be able to identify things that will both identify our economy but also provide resiliency in our local economy," Tarrant said.

This initiative aligns perfectly with what Calagon envisions for her sons' future.

"I would like it to be a place where you don't have to move away for opportunities. Things like local businesses around that host events for the community, that bring people back to the space that they grew up, and they see their kids thriving in it as well as maybe the life they've made for themselves," Calagon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

