Jackson sees first population growth in over 70 years

JACKSON — The city of Jackson recorded its first population increase in more than seven decades, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Jackson added 206 residents, ending a 70-year population decline.

City Manager Jonathan Greene credited investment strategies since 2020.

Resident Kathleen McClure said she welcomes the growth.

The bureau estimated a growth of 206 residents from 2024 to 2025 in Jackson, ending a population decline that lasted over 70 years.

Jackson Ends 70-Year Population Decline With Population Growth

"Number one, the city grew. It grew by a couple hundred residents and that's amazing to me. But I think most importantly, stopping that slide. Stopping that over-70-year losing streak," said Jonathan Greene, Jackson city manager.

Greene said the statistic represents more than just a number.

"I think it speaks volumes to what we're doing here in Jackson. The success we've had is now proven with the growth," Greene said.

Greene said the city plans to maintain momentum by continuing strategies implemented since 2020.

"I think the way we continue the momentum in Jackson is to keep doing the things that we've been doing since 2020. That is to position Jackson as a welcoming and inviting city to people who want to make investments in the city. Whether that's residential, industrial, or commercial," Greene said.

Kathleen McClure moved to Jackson with her family nine years ago from Illinois. She said she has seen improvement in the years since.

"Now that we're getting new things, and like the town's kind of cleaning up in some areas I feel like," McClure said.

McClure said she welcomes more residents.

"With everyone coming in, I almost feel safer, because it's like a more happy place to be," McClure said.

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