Jackson School of the Arts partnering with the King Center for free dance and art classes

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson School of the Arts is partnering with the city to bring art and dance classes to children ages four to nine at the King Center.

Dance classes start Monday. For children ages four to six classes run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. For children seven to nine classes will take place from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Art classes begin Tuesday March 8. Both dance and art classes will end on April 15 with an art show and dance recital at the center.

School of the Arts Executive Director Carolyn Moser said this will help more children in Jackson receive exposure to the arts.

“It’s kind of been my goal since being with the [Jackson School of the Arts] to try to continue to reach the most vulnerable children in Jackson and realizing that transportation is often an issue,” she said. “I do feel like having the bus station across the street here from our new facility is helping but there are still kids that we’re not able to access. Being able to partner with the King Center just gives us one more avenue of having access to even more of those children.”

Classes are free, but space is limited.

If you are interested in signing your child up for these classes, go to the King Center at 1107 Adrian Street in Jackson.

