Jackson School of the Arts makes arts education accessible to all children

Jackson School of the Arts has been providing arts education to Jackson County youth since 2001, serving between 700 and 900 children weekly regardless of their financial situation.

Located in downtown Jackson, the school offers education in art, dance, theater and gymnastics to local youth, with a mission focused on accessibility.

"What makes us different from everybody else, our mission is to make the arts accessible to every Jackson County youth no matter what their financial means," Amanda Loveland said.

Loveland, the executive director, notes that not every school district offers art as part of their curriculum, making it crucial for children to have affordable access to arts education.



Beyond education, the school creates a sense of community for its students.

"It is very common for us to hear from parents or from guardians that the community that they have here, their friends here, are their friends. They're the really important friends that make them feel like they belong," Loveland said.

This sense of belonging and creative exploration is something staff members witness regularly. Jode Piotrowski, who has been with Jackson School of the Arts for almost 13 years, sees the impact firsthand.

"It's a place where you can express yourself and find a way to kind of like work out your frustrations or just explore your creativity through something positive," Piotrowski said.

The school plans to use funds from the 3 Degree Guarantee program to further their mission of accessibility.

"That money that we make from this commitment from FOX 47 will go directly into the pot of money, that if someone walks through our doors and needs arts classes, but they can't afford them, they get access to those tuition assistance dollars made possible by things like this," Loveland said.

The skills and experiences children gain at the school have lasting benefits.

"Exploring creativity and becoming kind of in touch with a positive outlet for your feelings is something that you carry through your entire life," Piotrowski said.

For more information about Jackson School of the Arts or to schedule a tour, visit jacksonarts.org.

