Jackson residents should be seeing new water bills starting this month

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson residents should be on the lookout, if they haven’t seen them yet, for new water bills. According to the city, it will be easier to read and is more informative.

City officials said they listened to customers’ concerns about the prior small postcard-sized bill, and the city is now upgrading to a yellow full sheet.

The new bill will have more space for billing items, customer information and reasons to contact the billing office.

There will also be an area that tells you about upcoming events such as leaf collections and hydrant flushing.

The new cut-away section will tell customers different payment options and leaves over half a sheet for record keeping.

Here is a sample of the new water bill look (real bill will be white):

City of Jackson

