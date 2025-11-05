Jackson Public Schools to build innovation center preparing students for trades careers

Jackson Public Schools will move forward with plans to build an innovation center after voters approved a bond measure. The center aims to prepare students for careers in trades and manufacturing, addressing workforce shortages in the community.

"We don't have adequate resources trained to replace them in a reasonable amount of time. So I think getting the training into the schools now is gonna help with that transition tremendously," Bill Donahue, general manager of Technique Incorporated, said.

The innovation center comes at a critical time as older generations of skilled workers approach retirement, creating opportunities for today's students to fill these essential roles.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Patterson said the project addresses specific needs identified by both the community and students.

"Our community is looking into the trades. You know, we need more of this workforce readiness. So we tried to mirror the two, between what the community needs are, and what the students and staff were asking for," Patterson said.

For Patterson, the center represents an opportunity to inspire young people to explore manufacturing careers.

"I think it's important that we're preparing students for college and career. So that's what we promote. And so by having these opportunities, part of what we do as educators is inspire kids or lead them into a particular area that they're interested in," Patterson said.

According to Patterson, the district will now proceed with architectural plans and renderings. The facility will include four large classroom spaces with new administration offices on the second floor. No timeline has been established for the construction of the innovation center.

Donahue encourages students to get involved in activities that can help prepare them for future careers.

"For the students that are in, say, junior high, early high school, get yourself active, get into the clubs, get into sports, get into band, get into choir, get engaged," Donahue said.

