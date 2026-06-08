Jackson Public Schools superintendent reflects on first year, looks ahead to year two

Jeremy Patterson, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, is marking his first year in the role by reflecting on district milestones and the challenges still ahead.

Jeremy Patterson reflects on his first year as superintendent of Jackson Public Schools.

Highlights the passed bond proposal and a large graduating class as victories.

Wants to create a meaningful experience for students to help increase overall attendance.

Patterson, a Jackson Public Schools alumnus, said his guiding theme as superintendent has been creating a meaningful experience for students, staff, and families.

JPS superintendent reflects on year one and looks to year two

"All the way through, just making sure that we're meeting the needs of our students, staff, and our families continues to be a priority under my leadership," Patterson said.

That focus helped drive several district victories this year, including a passed bond proposal and a high school graduating class of 322 students.

Patterson said attendance remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the district.

"The attendance is one of the biggest challenges that we face because I think there's a direct impact on student achievement," Patterson said.

The district is working to provide support to families to address the issue.

"It continues to be a priority because being in school matters each and every day, and that will continue to be a goal of ours until we're hitting the success criteria," Patterson said.

As he looks toward year two, Patterson said the plan remains the same — and the work continues.

"We haven't changed the target. We just continue to get better at implementing the plan," Patterson said.

Patterson said he wants the broader community to be part of that progress.

"Looking ahead to year two, we talk about getting one percent better every day. We want the community to come alongside of us with the community partnership, with the parent engagement and involvement throughout this process," Patterson said.

Patterson said his personal connection to the district fuels his commitment.

"It's a point of pride for me because I'm a proud Viking and I'm a proud Jacksonian," Patterson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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