Jackson Public Schools push forward with upgrades across district

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools are set to start more renovations. It is part of the $86.7 million bond passed in 2018.

Bids have come in to start renovations for parts of Jackson High School. The cost is more than $4 million.

The construction and upgrades will include new concrete, flooring, redesigning locker rooms, electrical work, removing the old and resurfacing that and a plan to remodel the media center.

Past projects include building the new Cascades Elementary, John R. Lewis Elementary and the high school aquatics center, all of which went online in 2021.

School officials say they don’t have a set end date on when the entire project will be completed.

They are looking ahead to the next part of the project, as well including renovations to Sharp Park Academy.

