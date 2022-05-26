Jackson Public Schools moves commencement ceremonies to Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson High School seniors will have to wait an extra day for their commencement ceremony because there’s a chance of rain.

The commencement is moving to Saturday at 10 a.m. but will still be held at Withington Stadium.

Ongoing construction at the fieldhouse did not allow for the district to move the commencement there.

Seniors are expected to be at the stadium Saturday at 8 a.m. for their panoramic picture.

The JPS Senior Banquet will remain as scheduled at 3 p.m. Friday in the high school cafeteria.

Project Graduation will also remain as scheduled on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Middle School at Parkside Fieldhouse.

The Jackson Pathways High School graduation will remain the same on Friday at 2 p.m. but will be moved to inside the high school auditorium.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook