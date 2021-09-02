Jackson Public Schools issues mask mandate beginning September 7

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools is joining the many other districts that have put a mask mandate in place.

The decision comes after officials say the rate of precautionary quarantines for close contacts has reached a critically high number.

According to Superintendent Jeff Beal, the current positivity rate is under one percent for the entire district.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 all staff, students and visitors will be required to wear masks in any JPS building or attending a JPS indoor sponsored event regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will remain in place until further notice.

