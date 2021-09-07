Jackson police searching for suspect who robbed Flagstar Bank on Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson police are looking for a suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery.

A man entered Flagstar Bank on 1717 N. West Ave. and showed a note to a teller saying he had a gun and this was a robbery. There was no weapon seen. He then exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The man is described as Black, between 35 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. Police say he is believed to have left the area in a newer model black Ford Edge.

If you have information related to this situation Jackson police ask you to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

Jackson Police Department

