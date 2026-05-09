Jackson Police say four people shot after fight breaks out

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson Police say a fight in the city ended with four people being shot on Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened on the 300 block of West Biddle Street, but they did not release information as to what led to the fight and shooting that followed.

An investigation is underway to find out more.

The four people shot were described by police on Saturday evening:



Victim 1: Jackson male 21 years of age suffered two (2) gunshot wound to his chest and (one 1) in his arm. He is in stable condition

Victim 2: Jackson male 28 years of age suffered a gunshot wound to his face and one to his arm. He is in stable condition.

Victim 3: Jackson female 25 years of age suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis area, in critical surgery.

Victim 4: Jackson female 23 years of age suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and in stable condition.

If anyone has more information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Mike Klimmer at 517-768-8752 mklimmer@cityofjackson.org.

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