Jackson police looking for man who pulled an AR-15 style rife on officers Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department are asking for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who was carrying an AR-15 style rifle inside his pant leg.

The incident happened Friday just after 11:30 p.m. Police officers responded to the 600 block of S. Mechanic Street on a report of two gunshots in the area.

The man was last seen walking southbound on S. Mechanic Street towards E. Morrell Street. The first officers on scene saw the man walking south on Chittock Avenue from Morrell Street.

That’s when two officers approached the man who was on the sidewalk. He pulled the rifle from what police say was inside his pant leg and pointed it in the direction of the officers and ran eastbound crossing Chittock Avenue and in between houses.

Police say when the suspect went behind the houses, a gunshot was heard, but they are unsure if the gunshot was intentional or accidental.

The firearm was recovered in the area along with one spent shell casing.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“Officers involved in the incident demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and restraint in what was a very intense situation,” Chief Elmer Hitt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Galbreath at (517) 768-8769 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

