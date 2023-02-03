Jackson police investigate Thursday night shooting that left 1 teen dead

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night that left one teen dead.

The shooting occurred at around 7:35 p.m. in the area of N. Waterloo Avenue and E. North Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Chevrolet Impala on the curb. The driver of the car was found with a gunshot wound to his upper back. He was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The man was later identified as 18-year-old Taray Suddeth.

There was another person in the car, but they were not injured.

"The initial investigation revealed Suddeth was driving southbound on N. Waterloo Avenue when a subject on the west side of the street shot at the vehicle," a news release from police said. "The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Suddeth in the upper back."

As of Friday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Mike Galbreath at (517) 768-8769.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook