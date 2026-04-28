Jackson police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old

Jackson police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old who they say died from an apparent gunshot wound on North Pleasant Street.

Authorities tell us they were dispatched to the 200 block of North Pleasant Street for a shooting at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, April 27. Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson said one person had been shot.

Jackson Police are investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old

"A preliminary investigation showed that a 17-year-old person was shot in the head, and it looked and appeared to be self-inflicted. We did have several witnesses corroborate that theory, and he was pronounced dead on the scene," Simpson said.

Investigators tell us they believe the incident was an accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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