Jackson police giving away 500 free hams Wednesday at county fairgrounds drive-through event

The Jackson City Police Department partnered with Garcia Laboratory to organize the holiday food distribution event. Police officers will personally hand out the hams to families during the drive-through event.

Jackson Police Give Away 500 Free Hams in Holiday Drive-Through Event

Jackson Violence Intervention Coordinator Cheryl Ragland is coordinating the ham giveaway. She said there's a significant need in the community during the holiday season.

"This time of the year and especially getting cold so early, yes, there has been a great need," Ragland said. "So, anytime that we can do the ham giveaway in conjunction with the turkey drive-thru giveaway, hopefully just makes people's lives a little bit easier around this time of the year."

No sign-up is required for the free ham distribution. Community members should stay in their vehicles and enter the fairgrounds using the North Blackstone Street entrance. They will then drive through the parking lot to reach the ham drive-through site.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

