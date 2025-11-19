Jackson police give away free turkeys to community members

Cars and people lined up for hours outside the Jackson County Fairgrounds, all hoping to receive a free turkey from the Jackson Police Department's annual turkey giveaway.

Jackson Police Department gave away free turkeys to community members who waited hours in line.

Police Chief Christopher Simpson said the event helps show law enforcement's human side to the community.

Recipients included people on food stamps and those collecting turkeys for struggling families they know.

Barbara Seraminski came prepared for the wait. "Going to sit here. I'm keeping warm. I got my Michigan gear on," Seraminski said.

The event drew community members who saw it as more than just a food distribution. Amy Green, who works with autistic children, said the giveaway builds community connection. Another neighbor agreed, noting that police are contributing to the community.

"It's that time of year. You know, it's that time of year to give back to your community, to stand with your community, and show the human side of law enforcement to our community as well. Not just our daily activities," Simpson said.

For some neighbors like Jennifer McNeven, the free turkey makes a significant difference during the holiday season.

"I'm on food stamps. They're kind of difficult for people who need to get the food because the food price is high," McNeven said.

Some people in line weren't there for themselves. Green collects turkeys for the struggling families she encounters through her work with autistic children.

"It's a relief. It's a big relief because they're worried about how they're providing for a holiday meal. Not just a regular meal, but these are memories that they're making with their kids. And it's very important that they have that," Green said.

The memories created during the holidays hold special meaning for both community members and law enforcement. McNeven demonstrated this connection by signing "Happy Thanksgiving" in sign language.

