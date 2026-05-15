Jackson police chief updates community on mass shooting investigation at oversight meeting

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson's police chief updated the Community Police Oversight Commission on a weekend mass shooting investigation during Monday night's meeting at the Carnegie Library.



Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson told the Community Police Oversight Commission that investigators have identified persons of interest in a weekend mass shooting.

Jackson PD has about 50 officers, with six set to retire this year as recruitment efforts continue.

Residents voiced concerns about gun violence during public comment, with some describing personal experiences with shootings in their neighborhood and at their business.

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Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson told commissioners that investigators have identified persons of interest in the case.

"We did have a person of interest, or persons of interest right as this moment is going on with some changes before I left work. So that investigation is ongoing," Simpson said.

Chief Simpson also briefed commissioners on department staffing, saying the force currently has about 50 officers, with six set to retire this year.

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Simpson said recruitment efforts are ongoing while noting that the Citizens Police Academy was canceled due to low participation.

During public comment, residents raised concerns about gun violence in the city.

"It's scary hearing gunshots. It's annoying hearing sirens everyday but I understand why you do it," one resident said.

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Another resident described a more personal experience with violence.

"We have witnessed gun violence twice at our business. One of our employees was also shot dead," the resident said.

Oversight commissioners said they have seen increased attendance since holding meetings at different venues throughout different city wards.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 9 in Ward 4 at the Calvary United Methodist Church.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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