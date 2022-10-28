Jackson Pizza Factory owner hosting Halloween event on Monday

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Pizza Factory owner Brent Harmon is hosting a Halloween event. It’s happening at their location on 800 Waterloo St., Monday from 5-10 p.m.

Everyone can enjoy free full-size candy bars, hot apple cider and donuts. Baby Bear Burger food truck will be on site as well with special discounts.

“We’re going to have some tents set up and just have a good time,” Harmon said.

Formerly named the Jaxon Pizza Factory, the popular community staple closed in 2013. Harmon, who recently became owner, told FOX 47 News there are no updates on when the establishment will be re-opened.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook