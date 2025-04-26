Jackson pastor's vacation becomes a historic visit to pope's funeral

A Jackson pastor's vacation in Rome unexpectedly turned into a historic visit to Pope Francis's funeral

Fr. Timothy Nelson is planning to stay for the funeral before returning to our neighborhood on April 30

Video shows Fr. Nelson sharing his experience while another pastor gets ready for the first Sunday sermon since the pope's death

When Father Timothy Nelson packed his bags for a vacation overseas, he unknowingly booked a flight to history.

"I had learned just hours earlier that the pope had died," Nelson said.

On Monday, Fr. Nelson, pastor at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Jackson, landed in Rome hours after learning about Pope Francis's death.

Nelson is staying in a building just steps from St. Peter's Square, where thousands paid their respects this week to the pope.

"I was in St. Peter's Square when they were transferring his body... up the main steps and into St. Peter's Basilica," Nelson said.

"Have you been able to get inside and observe the pope's body in rest?" I asked.

"No, I didn't do that. The lines were pretty long," Nelson answered.

Another thing that's long is the list of Cardinals poised to become the next pope, including Detroit-native Cardinal Joseph Tobin, currently the archbishop of Newark.

Father Nelson doesn't believe an American cardinal will become pope, but rather a cardinal from a different part of the world.

"Like Africa or Vietnam or India," Nelson said. "The Holy Spirit is full of surprises."

Father Karl Pung, pastor at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing, is setting an alarm so he can watch the pope's funeral at around 4 a.m. local time. Fr. Pung is also preparing for Sunday's sermon, the first since the pope's death.

"Part of the Eucharist prayer includes the name of the pope, and so every day this week, praying without his name has been awkward," Pung said.

Father Nelson now with a front row seat to history, along with thousands of others, as the world says goodbye to a revered figure.

"I'll be here for the funeral and I'll be here in Rome until I leave on [April] 30th," Nelson said.

Fox 47 will have live coverage of the pope's funeral beginning at 3:30 a.m. EST.

