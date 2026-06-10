Jackson partnership offers additional homebuyer assistance for MLK corridor

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson announced a new partnership this week between the 100 Homes Program and MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to build 10 houses in the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor.

Jackson to build 10 houses along MLK corridor with partnership program.

Homebuyers in the area can receive additional down payment assistance.

Applications due July 6, awarded first-come, first-served.

The partnership includes an additional $30,000 in down payment assistance to approved homebuyers. That brings eligible buyers up to $55,000 in assistance with the city of Jackson's current incentives.

Jackson partnership will designate building of homes along MLK corridor

Chief Equity Officer John Willis said it's a worthwhile investment.

"It's an opportunity for residents and families to invest in themselves and their future in a community on the rise," Willis said.

Hammond Hardware, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has served the MLK corridor for seven decades. Manager David Olds said the area has faced challenges.

"I think this street gets a bad reputation. I think this area of town gets a bad reputation," Olds said.

The MLK corridor has been an area of focus for the city of Jackson to improve.

Olds said the new housing program will benefit the area.

"I think it'll help. It will bring in some new customers, some new people to the area to support all the activities and the things that happen in the surrounding community," Olds said.

Applications must be submitted by July 6. Available funding will be awarded on a first-approved, first-served basis.

"Anything that's invested in the community is a positive," Olds said. "Things are really looking up and there's a lot of positivity going on right now."

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