Jackson ousts Andrew Jackson from city seal

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson is removing Andrew Jackson from its official seal.

The new seal is more “representative” of Jackson according to officials. It will be circular, with text that says “City of Jackson, Founded in 1829” with the downtown Jackson skyline as a silhouette and the Grand River below.

The former seal was adopted in 1937 and references a statue of President Andrew Jackson on a horse.

City Council voted unanimously in July 2020 to start the process to design a new seal. City officials say the decision came from listening to the residents.

“Residents raised concerns about racist associations the seal may have by depicting Andrew Jackson, a slave holder who’s actions lead to the forced relocation of Native Americans in the Trail of Tears,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

Mayor Derek Dobies proposed the change last year.

The city seal is different from its logo and is used for official documents and display at City facilities such as at City Hall, the Jackson Police Department and in parks.

It will be phased in over the next year.

The project was designed by the Jackson Public Arts Commission and received input from residents. They worked with a graphic design company in Chicago to create the concepts.

