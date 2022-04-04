Jackson officials to hold first Affordable Housing Development Board meeting Apr. 5

JACKSON, Mich. — The first city of Jackson Affordable Housing Development Board is happening Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 2 p.m. The board was created in November 2021 by City Council to help with the need for more affordable housing in Jackson.

Its goal is to create and maintain affordable housing options in the city, according to officials.

The board is made up of five Jackson residents and three ex-officios appointed by council for set terms.

The residents are Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Wendy Clow, Katima Dickenson, Rachael Wingle, Kenneth Robinson and Shaunta Patton.

The ex-officio members are Jackson Housing Commission Executive Director Laurie Ingram, City Manager Jonathan Greene and Ward 3 Councilmember Angelita Gunn.

The board will use $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds that were put in an Affordable Housing Fund with the goal of preserving and developing affordable housing in Jackson.

Clow said she is looking forward to helping the community through this “unique opportunity.”

“With nearly 23 percent of households in the city of Jackson cost burdened for housing, we need to increase our housing stock in the modest price range, repair existing houses and remove barriers to housing stability,” she said.

According to their agenda, the board will be discussing ARPA guidelines, current housing programs and a housing study update.

The Affordable Housing Development Board will be held on the first Tuesday of each month on the second floor of City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Avenue.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 10 at 11 a.m.

