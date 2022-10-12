Jackson officials reminding residents about campaign sign rules

JACKSON, Mich. — They’re impossible to miss, and with the November election about a month away, campaign signs are up just about everywhere you look.

But, while you show support for your candidate, there are some rules to be aware of.

City officials say previous election cycles have had “countless” violations of the city’s ordinance.

In Jackson, campaign signs are only allowed on private property and not in the “right-of-way” area between the street and sidewalk.

A permit is required to place signs in the right-of-way.

Residents and businesses are given a warning before a sign is removed. The city does have the authority to remove signs without warning.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

