Jackson nonprofit People for the Parks and Trails hosts Christmas in July

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson nonprofit, People for the Parks and Trails, is working with the city to expand the display of Christmas lights in Betsy Butterfield Park and Elnora Moorman Plaza that the community enjoyed last year to other parks across the city.

“A lot of our neighbors were saying how much they enjoyed seeing the lights, how much holiday cheer it brought them and how it makes Jackson look like a welcoming community," People for the Parks and Trails co-founder and President Aaron Dimick said.

In order to do this, People for the Parks created a Christmas in July fundraiser where community members can make donations that will go toward purchasing items like solar lights and power strips.

People for the Parks has a fund raising goal of $500, and if they meet or exceed that goal, Dimick says there might be a big surprise for Jackson residents.

“I called up to the North Pole, and I talked to Santa Claus, and Santa tells me that if we raise more than $500, he will come down to Jackson and will go down the water slide” said Dimick.

Donations will be taken all year long. If you want to contribute, you can visit peoplefortheparks.org and click the donate tab, or you can visit their Facebook page for more information on the fundraiser.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook