Jackson nonprofit looking for volunteers to clear up historic cemetery

JACKSON, Mich. — One Jackson nonprofit is looking to help clean up a historic cemetery just in time for Halloween.

Jackson’s People for the Parks and Trails is looking for volunteers to help clear up Mount Evergreen Cemetery and have some Halloween fun.

It’s happening this Saturday at 10 a.m. The nonprofit wants volunteers to help remove fallen branches, leaves and trash from gravesites.

Head of the nonprofit, Aaron Dimick, says grim stories will be shared about famous Jackson residents buried in the cemetery.

“The cemetery is a beautiful historic cemetery that’s operated by the city of Jackson,” Dimick said. “This will be a great volunteer opportunity for residents and families who would like to visit a macabre-looking cemetery on Halloween weekend and help the community at the same time.”

Volunteers will meet at the front entrance off of Greenwood and Morrell streets. It should last about 90 minutes.

No prior sign-up is needed.

The official volunteer season runs from April 1 to Nov. 1. This will be the last planned clean up event for 2022, according to Dimick.

Volunteer projects are open to all Jackson County residents.

