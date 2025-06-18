Watch Now
Jackson mother struggles, as baby items increase

JACKSON, Mich — A Jackson mother is facing significant financial challenges while trying to provide for her one-year-old daughter amid rising costs of essential baby items.

  • Parents spend an average of $20,000 on a baby in the first year, according to a recent study.
  • Prices for baby essentials like formula and diapers have increased by 2% due to recent tariffs.
  • The mother has been without stable housing for over three months while caring for her child.

Jackson mother struggles with financial hardship, as formula and diaper prices increase

Ramona Jackson considers herself a proud mother who has fallen on financial hard times in Jackson.

"It's good, but life is a struggle," Jackson said.

The Jackson resident has been without stable housing for months, making it increasingly difficult to provide necessities for her one-year-old daughter, Romona.

"That's been going on for about 3 in the half months... I am trying to find help but its hard," Jackson said.

Rising costs of baby essentials have compounded her challenges.

"With the prices going up, its just hard," Jackson said.

According to a recent study by BabyCenter.com, parents spend an average of $20,000 on a baby during the first year. The study also indicates that prices for essential items like formula and diapers have risen by 2% since recent tariffs were implemented.

For Jackson, this economic reality has forced difficult choices.

"Diapers, I could only afford one pad a day for her, or try my best and find people who have the pack of diapers and borrow it from there," Jackson said.

After our conversation, I provided Jackson with additional resources to help with her situation. Despite her current challenges, she remains hopeful while acknowledging the difficulties.

"I had her and I didn't know it was going to be this hard... its a struggle, you just gotta find your way out of this," Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

