Jackson County Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 94 leaves 1 motorcycle driver seriously injured

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 11:30:16-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A 21-year-old motorcycle driver is seriously injured following a crash in Jackson County on Monday.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said that around 2:45 p.m. they responded to the area of westbound Interstate 94 near Sandstone Road for a motorcycle crash.

The driver of the motorcycle struck an object on I-94, which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a helmet.

