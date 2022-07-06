JACKSON, Mich. — A 21-year-old motorcycle driver is seriously injured following a crash in Jackson County on Monday.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said that around 2:45 p.m. they responded to the area of westbound Interstate 94 near Sandstone Road for a motorcycle crash.

The driver of the motorcycle struck an object on I-94, which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a helmet.

