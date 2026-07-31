Jackson mayor's race: 5 candidates outline priorities ahead of primary

JACKSON, Mich. — Five candidates vying to become the city's next mayor have outlined their priorities ahead of a primary that will narrow the field to two. Derek Dobies, John Wilson, Dena K. Morgan, Shalanda Hunt, and Christy May Davis each identified infrastructure, public safety and homelessness as central concerns.

Five Jackson mayoral candidates agree roads, crime, and homelessness are the city's top challenges.

A ward-by-ward road funding proposal is among the specific plans offered.

Accountability, trust and a citywide focus round out the candidates' priorities.

Roads and infrastructure

JACKSON, Mich — Roads emerged as a shared priority across the field. Dena K. Morgan proposed a direct funding approach to address the issue.

"I propose investing one million dollars in each ward every year and creating a 'Fix Our Roads' committee to make sure that every neighborhood has a voice, and they can choose which roads they want fixed first," Morgan said.

Derek Dobies said road repairs would be part of a broader growth agenda.

"My number one goal as mayor is to grow the city. That means getting our roads fixed, dealing with the crime that we have here, and continuing to build out affordable housing while we lower costs for residents," Dobies said.

John Wilson listed neighborhood streets among his top four priorities, alongside street gangs, downtown parking, and downtown homeless encampments.

Conversations with Jackson mayor candidates Derek Dobies, John Wilson, and Dena K. Morgan

Homelessness and downtown

Dobies said the homelessness issue affects both residents and the business community.

"Making sure we're dealing with the homelessness issue that we have downtown to support those individuals and support businesses, and also change the parking situation downtown," Dobies said.

Shalanda Hunt said the city faces multiple simultaneous challenges.

"There's not one single challenge that the city of Jackson is facing right now. We have, again, going back to our roads, our homelessness, our violent crimes, our young people that are without true purpose," Hunt said.

Conversations with Jackson mayor candidates Shalanda Hunt and Christy May Davis

Leadership and accountability

Christy May Davis said decisions made with the city council should apply citywide.

"To focus on the entire city as a whole. All the decisions we make with council should benefit the entire city," Davis said.

Davis also said accountability would define her approach to the role.

"Accountability and ethics. People are bringing up lots of ethics questions all the time. I want to be held accountable in any job that I do," Davis said.

Hunt said building relationships would be essential to getting results.

"Building connections with individuals to get the job done. You have to build rapport and establish trust," Hunt said.

Wilson said his connection to Jackson sets him apart. "I care about the city that I was born and raised in. The other candidates care also. But I have a deep-deep caring for our city," Wilson said.

Morgan said she would expand community engagement through town halls.

"I will have more town hall meetings and prepare a table for everyone to have a seat," Morgan said.

The primary elections take place on August 4.

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