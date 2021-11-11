Jackson mayor wants to use $3.5 million to address housing instability

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is making one final push to address affordable housing before he leaves office.

He’s proposing the creation of a housing authority composed of five members who would have experience with housing instability.

The goal would be to have that board oversee a housing trust fund.

According to the ordinance it would “provide for the preservation and development of affordable housing, make recommendations to City Hall on programs, policies and projects to create safe, dignified and affordable housing options in the city of Jackson.”

The plan would use $3.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act dollars for homelessness services and for affordable housing gap financing.

Dobies said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated housing insecurity in the city.

“That’s why with the American Rescue Plan Act dollars I think it’s prudent to take a large portion of those funds and spend them where they’re needed most on affordable housing for low income individuals across our community and to set up a system and the board in a way that takes some of the politics out of it and puts some of the people that we see doing this work in the community in charge of working to budge and allocate those funds,” he said.

Council voted in favor 6-1. It now moves on to a second reading.

It is backed by the Community Action Agency, the Jackson Housing Commission among other organizations.

To read more on this ordinance click here.

