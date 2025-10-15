Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney announces he won't seek re-election when term ends in 2026

Jackson Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney announced during Tuesday night's city council meeting that he will not run for re-election when his current term ends in December 2026.

Mahoney, who is from Jackson, was elected mayor in 2021 and again in 2023. He previously represented the eastern half of the city on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

When he was sworn in as mayor in December 2021, Mahoney became the city's first African-American mayor.

Mahoney said he plans to finish his current term but will not run for any office in the future, choosing instead to focus on other priorities, including family.

