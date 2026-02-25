Jackson man sentenced in road rage stabbing after pleading guilty to assault with dangerous weapon

A Jackson man has been sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing someone following a road rage confrontation last spring.

A Jackson road rage incident occurred in March of 2025

Marcus Burrell was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison for the stabbing

Victim Alex Chadduck does not think the sentence is enough

Marcus Burrell was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. The altercation began at the corner of Wisner Street and Monroe Street in Jackson, where Burrell stabbed Alex Chadduck several times following an argument between the two men.

Chadduck described the moment the confrontation turned violent.

"So I jumped out of my car, he jumped out of his. We got in between the two cars and started arguing," Chadduck said.

"And then from there, it was just kind of all a blur," Chadduck said.

Jackson man sentenced in road rage stabbing

At his sentencing hearing, Burrell addressed the court and took responsibility for his actions.

"First and foremost, I'd like to apologize to Mr. Chadduck, to this court, to my family, and to the community for my actions. I take full responsibility for the choices I made that day. I deeply regret the harm in the actions I caused. The moment I failed was the moment I chose to get out of my vehicle," Burrell said.

Chadduck said he was unsatisfied with the outcome.

"The courts did not serve justice for the incident or for the community in this case. 14 to 48 months is not long enough for what he did," Chadduck said.

Burrell's attorney released a statement following the sentencing.

"This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. Road rage doesn't just affect the two people in the moment — it puts everyone on the road at risk. Mr. Burrell is sincerely apologetic to Mr. Chadduck. He recognizes that cutting him off in traffic and then getting out of the car when challenged escalated the situation and led to consequences that will impact both men for years to come. He hopes others can learn from this — that walking away is always the better choice. This case serves as a reminder that road rage is dangerous and unpredictable, and that restraint and patience on the road can prevent tragedy," Burrell's attorney said.

Burrell has the right to appeal the sentence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.