Jackson man gets up to 20 years in vehicle theft case

JACKSON, Mich — According to the Attorney General's Office, a Jackson man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for his role in a criminal organization responsible for vehicle thefts across Michigan.

Josiah Capetillo, 24, was sentenced March 13 by Judge Sarah Lincoln in the 37th District Court to 3-20 years' incarceration after pleading guilty in December 2025 to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

During the summer of 2023, Capetillo participated in 7 vehicle thefts from the Chrysler Chelsea Proving Grounds, the Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, and a number of dealerships in Rockford, Bay City, Schoolcraft Township, and Wyoming. Capetillo would sell stolen vehicles for profit.

Capetillo was initially charged by the Department of Attorney General in April 2025 with one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise and 7 counts of Receiving/Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

A co-defendant, Brendan McClure, 24, of Jackson, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of Operating a Chop Shop and two counts of Receiving/Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle. McClure operated a chop shop in a large barn in Marshall, where he would dismantle stolen vehicles and sell their parts.

McClure was initially charged in April 2025 with one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, one count of Operating a Chop Shop, and 4 counts of Receiving/Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Nessel said:

"Organized criminal networks that carry out vehicle thefts not only have an impact on the victims but also on the overall safety of our state. I am proud of the work my FORCE Team and Michigan State Police do day in and day out to keep our communities safe and will continue working to dismantle these operations and hold those who participate in these criminal enterprises accountable."

The case was investigated by the Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement (FORCE) Team and the Michigan State Police South West Auto Theft Team (SCAR).

McClure is scheduled to be sentenced April 17 in the 37th District Court.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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