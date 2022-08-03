Jackson man opens Night Ops Paintball, the only paintball facility in the area

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson just got another entertainment option. Jackson native Greg Schultz recently opened Night Ops Paintball Park of Jackson.

“I enjoyed playing paintball so much,” he said. “It just came together, and with the stadium lights to be able to offer nighttime paintball, nobody in the Midwest has that, so we decided to take a chance and open it up.”

Schultz, a retired business owner, got back in the game when he purchased the site of the former Cooperstown softball complex in the northwest side of the city back in 2020.

“It had been here for a number of years, and after a couple of different owners, they closed it up, walked away from it and it sat vacant for about almost eight to nine years before we purchased it,” Schultz said.

Now, he has brought new life to this three-acre facility. The fields are 75 feet by 225 feet wide.

“That gives individuals a faster game, so they’ll get in more games in the course of an evening than the big scenario games where you’re trouncing through the woods in 40 to 50 acre parcels or even 20 acre, 10 acre parcels. This is a smaller field,” he said.

Schultz says they have an AstroTurf field with monuments to get the feel of Speedball. They have three adult fields and one kid’s field for children under 13.

“This is for entertainment,” he said. “Now, Speedball is a three-on-three, five-on-five, up to 10-on-10 venue, and this is what it is kind of set up for but truly for entertainment. We want to have people, first-timers, as well as veterans be able to come out and enjoy themselves and do something different. Birthday parties for kids. It’s been kind of a blessing to us because people are looking for something outside the ordinary.”

Schultz recommends reserving a spot at his facility.

“They go to paintballjackson.com and register, or we’re open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for open play. If they need to rent equipment, it’s recommended that they go onto the site and reserve a rental package. If they have their own gear, it’s open so they can just show up and play,” Schultz said.

