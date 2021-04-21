Jackson man facing child pornography charges

JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man is in jail after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children found digital evidence of child sexually abusive material during a compliance check related to his probation.

Zhavian Kamani Cleveland, 24, was charged with criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

“The device was searched. There was some more information obtained from the person and from the device which led to the initiation of another investigation which resulted in an arrest warrant being sought for child sexually abusive material and criminal sexual conduct. A warrant was issued and then he was arrested,” Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Trooper Kenneth Weismiller said.

Cleveland was arraigned in 12th District Court on Friday.

The 24-year-old faces up to life in prison for criminal sexual conduct, 20 years for each count of child sexually abusive material aggravated, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime if convicted.

According to the MDOC website, Cleveland was scheduled to be released from probation in August.

For more information you can visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have information regarding possible sexual exploitation of children click here

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook