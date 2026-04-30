Jackson man charged with assault with intent to murder after allegedly stabbing two people

A Jackson man is facing assault with intent to murder charges after two people were stabbed on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Officers tell us they responded to a disturbance on W. Morrell St. around 11:05 a.m. and found two injured adults upon arrival.

A 31-year-old Jackson man had several stab wounds to his neck, face, hand, stomach and back. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. A 37-year-old Jackson woman was treated and released from the same hospital for a stab wound to her leg.

Police have identified the suspect as 52-year-old Jackson resident Jamarr Terry. Officers say they found Terry in the area of Steward Ave. and Van Buren St. where he was taken into custody.

Terry also had injuries to his hand and leg and was taken for treatment. After being medically cleared, Terry was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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