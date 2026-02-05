Jackson implements deer harvest program to manage growing population

The city of Jackson has partnered with Jackson County and Summit Township to conduct a deer harvest aimed at controlling the area's growing deer population and ensuring community safety.

"Our deer studies that are done show us that our deer population is going up," said Christina Crouch, Jackson's communications manager.

The harvest took place in designated areas including Ella Sharp Park and the county's golf course, targeting locations where deer populations have become problematic for residents and public safety.

Jackson tackles growing deer population with harvest program

"This is all about population control as well as the health of the herd, and also the community," Crouch said.

For Michigan residents, deer sightings on roads and in residential areas are common occurrences. However, Jackson officials determined that proactive management was necessary to address the increasing population.

The recent harvest may be the first of several planned interventions, depending on ongoing population assessments and the health status of the local deer herd.

"Just to make sure that we're taking care of population control of our herd as well as the safety and health of our herd," Crouch said.

City officials have committed to providing advance notice to the community if additional deer management activities become necessary.

