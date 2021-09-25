Jackson hydrant flushing to being Monday, Sept. 27

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson is getting ready for their annual Fall Flushing Program.

The Department of Public Works will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, Sept. 27 and finish on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

It will start in the southwest area of the city and wrap up in the northeast section of the city. It will also happen in the bordering areas of Summit, Blackman and Leoni townships.

Flushing will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It is necessary to do this to maintain the quality of the city water system as it washes out iron and sediment out of water main, cleaning pipes and refreshing the water system. That is according to a press release.

City officials want to remind you due to sediment flushing, it does not affect the water quality but it can cause water to become discolored.

They want to advise you not wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around your neighborhood.

You may also experience low water pressure or no water for a short time during the flushing period in the area it is happening.

“While this program takes place every spring and fall, residents home during the day during the COVID-19 pandemic have had more awareness to changes to water service than in previous years,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. “To make sure they are not alarmed by the impacts of hydrant flushing, the City asks residents to please be aware of when flushing is taking place in their neighborhood.”

The city does provide a map that shows the areas and dates scheduled for flushing on their website and social media platforms. They will also be using CodeRED messages through their phones.

Questions about hydrant flushing can be directed to “Report a Concern” on the city website or by calling the Department of Public Works at 517-788-4170

