Jackson Human Relations Commission releases a statement on the death of Patrick Lyoya

JACKSON, Mich. — Officials from the Jackson Human Relations Commission have released a statement on the death of Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police.

“Here we are again. As a nation , we are mourning the killing of another Black man during a routine traffic stop,” according to the statement.

“We the city of Jackson Human Relations Commission would like to extend our deepest condolences to Patrick Lyoya’s family. We stand with them as they seek justice and accountability for the unconscionable killing of their loved one.”

According to the commission, his death reminds them of their obligation to create a culture where, “everyone is afforded the same dignity and respect within their communities.”

City of Jackson

“The killing of this young man underscores the continuing and urgent need to re-imagine the approach to community policing in our country fundamentally.”

Commissioners say they will continue to revisit the practices and policies in place.

