Jackson hotel restoration moves forward despite funding uncertainty

A Jackson icon that has sat vacant for almost 20 years is finally moving toward restoration, with developers receiving their first reimbursement payment despite questions about potential state funding delays.

Michael Collier and Scott Gibson, who are leading the hotel's restoration, say they remain committed to the project even as $4.5 million in state funding faces uncertainty.

"We're moving forward and have been moving forward," Gibson said.

Abandoned 20 years: Hayes Hotel restoration moving forward

The team received encouraging news recently when the first payment came through from the city, which had received its money from the state.

"As of today, we received our first reimbursement from the city and they got their money from the state. So we're hopeful that the project is gonna be capitalized as has been committed, and we're just gonna move forward in good faith," Gibson said.

For the restoration team, that first payment represents more than just financial progress.

"For us, it's a nice boost of confidence that the money that we're spending here is not in vain, and that we can make some real progress now," Collier said.

The funding will allow crews to begin interior work on what the developers call "Phase 1," which includes converting the first two floors into storefronts, coworking spaces, and living units.

"One of the biggest things you'll see is, assuming again that things keep moving forward in the way they are, is getting the windows replaced and all the storefronts and things like that. And that will be an immediate impact," Gibson said.

The developers chose to focus on the ground floor first as a way to quickly show progress to the community.

"Everyone in the community has waited a long time to see this building reactivated, and the fastest way that we can do that is by doing that on the first floor," Collier said.

The team plans a soft opening of the first phase for November 27, which will mark the building's 100th birthday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

