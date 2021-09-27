Jackson hosts Autumn Psychic and Holistic Expo Sunday

JACKSON, Mich. — The stars aligned in Jackson Sunday as more than 80 psychics, mediums and tarot readers gathered in one place for the Autumn Psychic and Holistic Expo.

Lauren Shields 2021 Psychic Fair Here Today!

Lauren Shields 2021 The Autumn Psychic and Holistic Expo

Rock Your World Events is the company that organized the nine-hour expo at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center in Jackson. The company travels around Michigan hosting psychic and holistic fairs and festivals.

Lauren Shields 2021 Laura Moody, president of Rock Your World Events

"Believe it or not we do this almost every weekend," Laura Moody, president of Rock Your World Events, said. "Every weekend we have either a fair which is smaller or a large expo like this."

The expo had live music and more than 84 vendors.

Lauren Shields 2021 The expo had live music

Lauren Shields 2021 Energetic cleaning

"Anything from Reiki healers which is an energy type of treatment, it's non-touch, to aura photos to psychics, mediums and of course lots of crystals," Moody said. "Anything that's got something to help you with body, mind and spirit."

Lauren Shields 2021 Expo guests looking at crystals

The expo drew in about 3,000 people.

Moody said the purpose of an event like this is to, "help us feel good, to lift up our vibration, our energy, our mood."

Wanda Wilcox and her daughter Rebecca Ellul, owners of Derby Gems, create bracelets out of stones based on the customer's needs.

Lauren Shields 2021 Wanda Wilcox and Rebecca Ellul

"Today we had a customer who had lost her cats, and she was crying, so I made her a bracelet and gave it to her and she just loved it," Wilcox said.

"And we have a customer, she was going through marital problems," Ellul added. "She came into our store one day and she was totally beside herself with grief...we presented her with bracelets that she could live with and move forward with."

Lauren Shields 2021 Psychics and mediums at the expo

Moody said events like this create an opportunity to "be in a place where we can just focus on all facets of who we are."

"So, this is an opportunity to...experience different types of modalities. There's not a certain religion here," Moody said.

Lauren Shields 2021 Aura Readings

Lauren Shields 2021 Lauren's (My) Aura reading

"I'm actually a spiritual counselor but I'm actually an ordained minister," Kenneth Bede said. "My specialty is really reading people's energies...everybody really sees them, you just have to be aware of it."

Lauren Shields 2021 Aura colors and what they mean

Bede has been reading energies for 21 years. He says he doesn't do it for the money but rather, "I really like doing it to help people. That's really why I do it...My goal is to help you improve who you are...my prime directive in this is, 'What can I do for people?' It's to help people see who they really are. I see people who have amazing talents and gifts and abilities -- people who are really creative in life and can do so many other things but they don't believe in themselves."

Lauren Shields 2021 Kenneth Bede reading Lauren's (My) energy

Rock Your World Events will host another psychic and holistic expo at the event center on April 23 and 24.

