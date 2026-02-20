Jackson holds community meeting amid new "Eyes on the Block" program

The city of Jackson is rolling out a new crime prevention initiative called "Eyes on the Block," providing free door cameras to residents in Wards 1 and 2 who want them.

The voluntary program is designed to increase surveillance in these areas as the city works to address rising crime concerns. Residents like Cathy Moore, who grew up in Ward 1, have witnessed fluctuating crime patterns over the years.

"The crime is up and down and it surprises me the different areas of the crime," Moore said.

The program initially raised questions among residents when it was first presented to the city council, particularly regarding how the 100 cameras would be distributed and managed.

"I did question when it was first brought to the city council, about the hundred cameras, how it was gonna work," Moore said.

To address these concerns, city officials held a community meeting Thursday evening to communicate directly with residents and answer their questions about the program.

Ward 2 Council Member Freddie Dancy believes the mere presence of cameras will serve as a deterrent to potential criminals.

"I think once the word gets out that there's more cameras in the community, people will maybe have second thoughts about coming to the second ward or first ward and doing anything," Dancy said.

Moore found the community meeting informative and believes more such gatherings should be held.

"I think that we had a lot of good information and I think that we should have more meetings like this with the citizens," Moore said.

The success of the program, according to Moore, will depend heavily on community participation.

"If people get involved, it will help. We need the involvement," Moore said.

Moore expressed satisfaction with the program's approach, saying she's happy with what city officials have developed.

"Anything that helps the community to be safe is great," Moore said.

