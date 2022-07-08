JACKSON, Mich. — He’s an avid Jackson historian, served on two boards in Jackson City Hall, and now at the age of 20, Maurice Imhoff wants to become a state representative for the newly-drawn 46th District.

Imhoff has always been drawn to history and has worked on projects for the Michigan state Capitol Commission, was the youngest intern for the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and was instrumental in bringing back Jackson’s Civil War Muster after a three-year hiatus, which sometimes draws thousands of people to Cascades Falls Park.

“We look at all of the different pieces of Jackson’s history that just aren’t being told, so that was kind of the big draw of we need to get the stories told,” Imhoff said.

He also became the youngest commissioner in the city of Jackson’s history, serving on the Historic District Commission at the age of 18 as well as the Human Relations Commission. He has recently resigned from the Historic District Commission.

“I think it’s very important work that we’re doing being involved, being a part of these detailed conversations that go on to make sure there’s a more equitable place for everybody and to make sure that youth are represented in City Hall,” he said. “We just did a really big thing last year where we put together a first ever city of Jackson Youth Council that I have the privilege of serving as an advisor to.”

He currently works as a policy associate for the Michigan AFL-CIO, which is a non-profit organization that brings together labor leaders, policy makers and the general public to advocate for economic and social justice.

“I think it’s important work that labor rights are being advocated for, being talked about and that people of all ages are aware of it,” he said.

Maurice Imhoff

And now, he’s running for the newly-drawn 46th House District, which is composed of the city of Jackson, Blackman Township, some of Summit Township, Leoni Township, some of Grass Lake, Sylvan Township and the city of Chelsea.

“I’m running to bring fresh, new energy and new ideas into our state House,“ Imhoff said. “I’ve done a lot of work locally up here on the local level and local government. Now, I’m hoping to bring that same fresh energy and accomplishments to our state House.”

If he is elected, Imhoff would become the youngest state representative ever, and the first person of color to represent Jackson County in the Legislature.

“We’re home of the Republican Party here in Jackson, where we had the large abolitionist meeting convention right here in Jackson,” he said. “So, now being able to have our first African American mayor [Daniel Mahoney], and now hopefully, sending our first African American to the state house here from Jackson County, I think that’s amazing. That says a lot to the history of Jackson County and how it’s progressive and moving forward.”

What would it mean to him if he is elected?

“Being able to provide fair representation and also be able to have the youths voice heard in our state house,” he said. “There’s decisions that are being made that affect my generation and generations to come. We should be part of that decision making process.”

Imhoff is running uncontested in the Democratic primary. The general election will be on Nov. 8 where presumably he will be up against the winner of the Republican primary, either Kathy Schmaltz or Kimberly Sheppard Hugle.

