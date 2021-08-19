Jackson has a new deputy police chief

JACKSON, Mich. — The City of Jackson has a new Deputy Chief of Police. Sergio Garcia has been promoted to the role that has been vacant since 2017. Garcia has worked with the Jackson Police Department for 24 years.

Garcia has risen through the ranks starting as a patrol officer while holding positions as a detective, sergeant, and lieutenant as well as working with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Jackson County Special Response Team.

According to the City, Deputy Chief Garcia is the first person of color to hold this position in Jackson. “Personally, it’s awesome to see. I hope to use my background and experiences to bring better relationships with the community,” Garcia said.

Garcia says he is ready to hit the ground running while feeling some challenges working in law enforcement.

“While this is a tough time to work in law enforcement, there is lots of work we can do to build bridges, and gain public trust,” Garcia said. “I want to challenge officers every day to do the best they can to serve the community.”

The Deputy Chief is second in command of the police department and becomes Chief of Police in their absence.

According to the City, more movement in the police ranks will be coming over the next few months. Director Elmer Hitt was the last person to hold title of Deputy Chief.

