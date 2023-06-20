Jackson golf course vandalized with phrases 'Trump,' 'MAGA' burned into grass

JACKSON, Mich. — Ella Sharp Park Golf Course in Jackson was vandalized over the weekend with phrases burned into the greens, turf and fairways that said "Trump" and "MAGA."

The city of Jackson is cleaning up the course, and there is estimated to be more than $10,000 of damage.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the vandalism, and they believe that the suspects used a liquid chemical substance to write the messages. Police have set up cameras around the course and are increasing patrols throughout the area.

Courtesy City of Jackson

City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department Director Kelli Hoover said that the repairs that need to be made to the golf course will mean less funding for other parks, trails and recreation programs.

“It’s important for residents to realize that when our facilities are vandalized, it hurts the entire community,” Hoover said in a news release. “Vandalism has been increasing in our parks, and it’s upsetting to continually cleanup.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Mosier by emailing amosier@cityofjackson.org or calling 517-768- 8644.

