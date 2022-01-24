Jackson Foundation receives $5.2 million donation to support the Dahlem Conservancy

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Community Foundation received a donation of nearly $5.2 from conservationist Myrna I. Berlet to support the Dahlem Conservancy through the Berlet Fund for Nature.

Berlet was a longtime resident of Jackson, taught at Jackson College for 32 years and was an accomplished photographer, filmmaker and lover of nature.

"We are honored that Myrna trusted the Jackson Community Foundation as the vehicle to support an organization that was very important to her,” said Monica Moser, the foundation’s president and CEO.

The Berlet Fund for Nature was established to continue Berlet’s legacy. The fund will “provide a permanent endowment that will grow from investment, serve as a tool for others to contribute to, and provide annual, sustainable income to the Dahlem Conservancy,” Moser said.

According to Dahlem Conservancy Executive Director Ben Dandrow, the fund will provide environmental education and outdoor experiences to the residents of south central Michigan, as well as ensure the continued sustainability and growth of the Dahlem Conservancy.

Berlet died after a brief illness on Feb. 12, 2021, at the age of 80. She will be the first entrant in the newly created Dahlem Conservancy Founders Circle.

Donations to the Myrna Berlet Fund for Nature are being accepted at this link.

